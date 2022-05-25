Pacifica police are seeking a driver who hit and injured an 8-year-old boy with a vehicle and then fled last week.
The collision occurred around 4:25 p.m. last Thursday on the 600 block of Manor Drive, where the boy had chased a ball into the street when the vehicle hit him, according to police.
The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later released.
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Honda Accord or similar vehicle and was last seen fleeing west on Manor Drive.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line at (650) 359-4444.
