Pacifica’s Municipal Pier is closed for at least a month after large tides and pounding waves damaged a 40-foot section of its deck and concrete railing.
City officials are working to find a structural engineering firm to assess the damage and help with repairs.
People with questions about the pier can call the Department of Public Works Field Services Division at (650) 738-3760, email dpwassistance@ci.pacifica.ca.us or visit cityofpacifica.org/pier.
