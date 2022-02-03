A Pacifica man pleaded no contest to several felonies connected to lewd acts and selling or giving drugs to minors after his arrest Feb. 5, 2021 at Gray Whale Cove where police said he had just sexually assaulted a girl he met online.
Gabriel VandamBallard, 25, is alleged to have met at least four juvenile females on social media. At approximately 1:50 a.m., on the day he was arrested, sheriff’s deputies were conducting proactive patrols in the Gray Whale Cove area and ran across VandamnBallard’s vehicle broken down near La Costañera Restaurant. In the vehicle with him was one of the victims. Vandamballard was taken into custody after deputies learned that Vandamballard had just sexually assaulted this victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The case was continued to March 30 for sentencing, which was on the condition of five years and four months state prison. He remains in custody on $150,000 bail, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.