Two men were arrested for suspected mail theft and other crimes Tuesday morning, Pacifica police said.
A resident notified police about 7:30 a.m. after seeing their mailbox and those of several others open in the 400 block of Rockaway Beach Avenue. The caller also reported finding discarded mail near the intersection of Rockaway Beach and Fassler Avenue.
Responding officers located two men in a parked gray GMC Yukon in the 500 block of Copeland Street who had more than 100 pieces of mail, including packages, from some 20 addresses.
After further investigation, officers arrested Michael Xavier Garcia, 29, of Milpitas, and Tanner Massey, 25, of Richmond.
Massey was booked for mail theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and opening mail without consent. Garcia was arrested for mail theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, and being a convicted felon in possession of a stun gun.
Both men were cited, assigned a court date and released on their own recognizance.
Pacifica police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office in the theft investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Pacifica police detectives at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case 20-3795.
