San Mateo County Health, in partnership with the Health Plan of San Mateo, has designated three nursing facilities to provide care for COVID-19 positive patients.
Initial designated facilities include Seton Medical Center and St. Francis Convalescent Pavilion both in Daly City, along with Pacifica Nursing & Rehab Center who will treat both patients “treat COVID-19 positive patients discharged from local hospitals, as well as patients from community settings who have COVID-19 and require a higher level of care” according to a statement released by both entities. Up to two additional locations may be added as anticipated need is assessed.
San Mateo County currently has reported 935 COVID-19 cases and 28 related deaths.
County health officials April 11 were alerted to what was described in a previous statement as a “COVID-19 staffing shortage.” The agency then deployed a team of clinicians to the facility to support resident monitoring and care, and as a precautionary measure placed a paramedic ambulance on site on a 24/7 basis, according to the statement.
Nursing facilities in the county are licensed by the California Department of Public Health, and many of the 1,600 adult patients they treat are insured by public health insurance through the Health Plan of San Mateo. Both entities, in coordination with local hospitals, recognized the ability of the facilities to treat COVID-19 patients and offered their support.
County Health will work closely with these facilities to ensure they have the guidance and technical assistance necessary as well as to have appropriate personal protective equipment, according to the statement.
Dr. CJ Kunnappilly, CEO of San Mateo Medical Center said in the statement, “This is a time of unprecedented challenge for all sectors of our community and the health care community is stronger through this coordinated approach to assuring that every resident can get the right care in the right setting while we all prioritize protection of the public’s health.”
At least two people died after testing positive for COVID-19 at Gordon Manor, an assisted living facility in Redwood City. There were two other deaths at Atria Burlingame, where five people came down with the virus.
Visit the San Mateo County Health website at smchealth.org/coronavirus for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.