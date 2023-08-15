Two new lawsuits have been filed against San Mateo County alleging it failed to project seven victims who were sexually abused by county deputy probation officer John Domeniconi while under county care in its juvenile system.
The alleged incidents occurred while the young men were on juvenile probation in the county and supervised by Domeniconi, according to the lawsuit. The victims, only identified as John Doe, are alleged to have been sexually abused, harassed and molested while they were detained or following their release from detention while on probation from the 1990s to 2015, according to attorney Joe Goethals, who filed the lawsuit.
Goethals said the abuse had a significant impact on their lives and has had a lasting effect on them.
“The relationship between a juvenile probation officer and the children who they supervise is a tremendous power imbalance,” Goethals said. “Kids are rightfully scared to come forward because they are afraid they might get in more trouble.”
The newest allegations say that Domeniconi used the threat of a probation violation to obtain compliance, and the assaults frequently occurred at Hillcrest Juvenile Hall. The lawsuit alleges the county should have known about the alleged incidents, did not provide adequate supervision of Domeniconi and failed to provide a safe environment. The county declined to provide comment for the story.
The new allegations follow 10 previous lawsuits filed in February by attorneys Goethals and Charles Stone. Domeniconi, who died in 2020, is accused in previous lawsuits of administering strip searches where he would allegedly force the victims to touch themselves, would grope their genitals himself, put his finger up their anuses, rubbed his erection on their bodies and forced them to perform oral sex on him or requested to perform oral sex on the boys, according to the filings.
According to the February filings, Domeniconi’s alleged crimes against boys under the county’s supervision were considered a known secret, and the mothers of at least two boys reported the abuse their sons experienced while in custody to individuals in the county’s Probation Department. The filings allege that the administration ignored the complaints. Another victim, according to his complaint, also reported his experience with Domeniconi to the department with his complaint resulting in a police report and interview. None of the boys were provided support through their parents, an advocate or an attorney for their protection, the complaints assert.
The lawsuits allege that the victims have dealt with significant mental, emotional, mental and psychological problems since that time, including depression, anxiety, difficulty interacting with others, struggles with interpersonal relationships, nightmares, headaches, stress, trust issues and trouble dealing with authority.
Their suffering has also caused them to lose out on education, employment and professional development opportunities, resulting in lost past and future earnings, according to the complaints. Many of the damages suffered are substantial, continuing and permanent, according to the lawsuit.
Anyone who feels they have important information, especially about additional victims, can reach Goethals by email at joe@goethalslegal.com.
