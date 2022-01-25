Plans for a two-structure life science campus have been submitted to the San Carlos Planning Department, adding to a number of biotech facilities developers are looking to build in the city’s East Side Innovation District.
As proposed, the new development would spread nearly 410,000 square feet of office and research space across two six-story structures on a 4.7-acre lot between Old County and Quarry roads.
Presidio Bay Ventures, the development firm behind the project, said in its proposal that the campus would bring “a unique opportunity to continue the vision of the East Side Innovation District by bringing additional commercial development opportunities, including life science projects, to north San Carlos.”
The site, if approved, would also include 5,700 square feet to hold a child care center and cafe and more than 39,000 square feet for outdoor space. A majority of the outdoor space would be publicly accessible, starting with a green corner on Quarry and Old County roads that leads into a parklike central plaza.
From the plaza, visitors would be connected to a new creekside trail that the developer, Presidio Bay Ventures, argued in the project proposal is aimed at celebrating Belmont Creek.
An eight-story parking garage with nearly 990 parking stalls is also proposed but enhanced pedestrian and bicycle facilities are aimed at encouraging alternative modes of transportation, as argued in the project proposal.
About a dozen largely life science projects are proposed in the Innovation District, potentially bringing in thousands of employees and major foot traffic to the area. With the boom in development, the City Council paused planning reviews of the submitted projects to facilitate community feedback in which the public said they’d like to see projects that provide greater access to green space, environmental improvements, reduced traffic and a vibrant business hub, as identified in the city’s East Side Innovation District Vision Plan.
The firm is also behind another four-story life science project proposed at 777 Industrial Road that received Planning Commission approval last June after commissioners praised the developer for repurposing a building that once held a Honda dealership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.