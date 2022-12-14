A new mayor, vice mayor and councilmember were all welcomed to San Carlos on Monday as the city honored its annual City Council rotation.
With a unanimous vote, Adam Rak was promoted from vice mayor to mayor Monday night and sworn into office by his family. Rak won his bid for reelection alongside Councilmember Sara McDowell who lauded Rak for his work as vice mayor and particularly his partnership addressing domestic violence.
“2023 will be a busy year for San Carlos. We’re experiencing significant change. We’ve been discovered by the life sciences industry. More development and economic growth lie ahead. As we face these growing pains and opportunities together, I’m grateful to work with a strong staff and a City Council dedicated to improving our community. Of course, with change comes opportunity,” Rak said, who was first elected to the council in 2018. “I feel very fortunate to live in San Carlos. To work and raise our family here. With so much change it’s easy to focus on all the growth but we must also remember to invest in what makes San Carlos a great place to play. As mayor, I’m committed to making sure we do just that.”
Councilmember Ron Collins was unanimously selected to fill Rak’s former position as vice mayor. Collins has served on the council since 2011 and most recently won his bid for reelection in 2020.
Joining Rak, McDowell, Collins and Councilmember John Dugan on the council is newly elected Councilmember Pranita Venkatesh who was sworn in Monday and replaces former Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan who exits the council after launching an unsuccessful bid for the county supervisor seat in District 3.
