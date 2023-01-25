The Honorable Elizabeth K. Lee, presiding judge of the San Mateo County Superior Court, announced the appointment of the Honorable Amarra A. Lee as the 2023-24 San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury advisor.
Lee’s term will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2024. The application period to serve on the 2023-24 Civil Grand Jury will close on March 31, 2023. “Any U.S. citizen and San Mateo County resident, 18 years of age or older, of ordinary intelligence, sound judgment and good character, with sufficient knowledge of the English language” is eligible for selection by Judge Amarra Lee. Elected public officials are not eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.