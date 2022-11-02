A new judge has been appointed in the Ron Galatolo corruption case, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Judge Jeffrey Finnigan has been assigned to the case after the previous judge recused herself. She has a conflict of interest because she knew one of the people in potential email message evidence for the case.
