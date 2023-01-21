Half Moon Bay’s newest art gallery is opening Sunday in downtown Half Moon Bay, with M. Stark Gallery hosting an exhibition showcasing sculptor and Pacifica resident Jerry Ross Barrish.

Marianna Stark, a leader in the contemporary fine art scene in the Bay Area, is opening the new space at 727 Main St. after many years in the art industry. Over the last decade, Stark has served as director for various art centers and associations, working with emerging artists. From 2013 to 2017, she served as the Berkeley Art Center president. Stark also was on the board of directors from 2012 to 2016 with Oakland Art Murmur, according to her website. She majored in art history in college and joined different community groups to get to know the business of art, but she always dreamed of opening a gallery one day.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription