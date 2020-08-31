The California National Guard arrived in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties to help firefighters suppress the CZU Lightning Complex wildfires starting Monday.
“We have a number of guard crews that have been on year-round and have been trained and divvied out to specific units of Cal Fire to do fuel mitigation work and reduce the fuels,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mark Brunton said during a Monday morning update on Twitter.
It has been two weeks since lightning set ablaze the CZU Lightning Complex fires, which are 41% contained with 85,060 acres burned, 893 residences destroyed and 87 others damaged.
Nonresidential buildings have not seen the same rates of destruction but 171 were destroyed and 16 damaged. Still, 6,700 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.
No firefighters have been injured but the blaze has resulted in one civilian death and one civilian injury.
Containment has increased in the southern part of the fire near Davenport area where residents have begun to repopulate, Brunton said.
Most fire activity is in the northern part of the complex near Butano State Park.
Throughout the week, there will be very dry and warm temperatures inland that will complicate suppression. Crews are unsure of when full containment will be reached.
San Mateo County has one evacuation center located at Half Moon Bay High School on 1 Lewis Foster Drive, Half Moon Bay.
An evacuation map can be viewed at smco.community.zonehaven.com.
