A Mountain View man is in custody for driving well over 100 mph on Interstate 280 and then nearly crashing into two responding police officers in an attempt to evade them, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Francisco Galdamez, 38, has been charged with four felonies, including assault on a police officer, and is in jail on $500,000 bail. He faces a maximum of eight years in state prison, Wagstaffe said.
The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. May 21 when Galdamez allegedly drove at a speed of 115 mph past a marked California Highway Patrol car. CHP flipped on the siren and attempted to pull Galdamez over, but he did not yield, Wagstaffe said. An ensuing chase ended on the Bunker Hill exit on-ramp, where Galdamez made a U-turn facing the wrong way, Wagstaffe said.
One CHP officer walked toward Galdamez’s car but, before he got there, Galdamez accelerated at the officer, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, Wagstaffe said. Galdamez proceeded north on 280 driving the wrong way on a southbound lane.
Galdamez was later arrested in the right shoulder of Interstate 280 near the Trousdale Drive exit, his car stopped in the middle of the freeway. Galdamez told the responding officers he ran out of gas. A field sobriety test revealed Galdamez was not driving under the influence of alcohol, Wagstaffe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.