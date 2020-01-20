Frustrated and disillusioned with the challenges posed by accommodating the competing interests of the numerous transit agencies operating from the Millbrae train station, officials have signed onto a movement toward consolidation.
The Millbrae City Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the principles adopted by Seamless Bay Area, a nonprofit seeking to fix a regional transportation system considered fragmented and disorganized.
All too familiar with the lack of coordination between the separate rail, bus and shuttle systems serving the local train station, passionate Millbrae officials rallied in favor of the initiative.
“I’m all for this,” said Vice Mayor Ann Schneider, according to video of the meeting. “I absolutely am so angry at the control that transit agencies have over Millbrae.”
To that end, she noted the challenges city officials have faced in working with Caltrain to resolve property issues around the train station. The disagreement is jamming up construction of a planned sweeping transit-oriented development.
“Millbrae has been at the brunt of helping everybody else at the cost of the residents and I’m tired of it,” she said.
Seamless policy director Ian Griffiths acknowledged Millbrae’s unique perspective on the dysfunction brought by inadequate synchronicity between transportation agencies, as the rail station serves as a BART and Caltrain terminal, as well as a stop for SamTrans buses and various shuttles. Additionally, it is a planned high-speed rail stop, should the line eventually arrive on the Peninsula. And San Francisco International Airport consumes much of the city’s Bayfront.
“We know this comes to a head more than anywhere in Millbrae,” he said, regarding the problems encountered trying to work with the different organizations.
To smooth services, Griffiths said Seamless is advocating for policy reforms which would require greater collaboration between the 27 different agencies serving the Bay Area.
“There’s no region that is very well served by our current system, which for many people is not logical. And there is no clear regional vision for the integration and the long-term planning of the network,” he said.
Griffiths said widespread adoption of resolutions supporting the Seamless effort could be used as leverage persuading transportation officials to offer a more efficient service.
Furthermore, the initiative could work in tandem with FASTER Bay Area, a potential tax measure considered to finance public transportation improvements, said Griffiths. He noted though the Seamless mission is distinct and unaffiliated with the tax advocacy campaign. Instead, Griffiths said the coordination effort would assure the potential tax revenue is allocated appropriately.
“We’re focusing our efforts on what are the reforms and governance changes that should accompany new funding to ensure we spend it effectively and to ensure that we actually build that seamless transit system with any new money that we identify,” he said. “And that we are not just sort of throwing money at a system that is not really functioning and that will repeat the mistakes it has made in the past.”
To accomplish that goal, Griffiths spoke in favor of a consolidated system featuring an easy fare sharing model which puts the interest of riders ahead of the executives running the isolated agencies.
The position resonated with residents and Millbrae officials alike.
“They are all about their fiefdoms and they all want to be in charge but we need to see coordination under one umbrella so that it makes the system much easier to use for us — the riders,” said resident Jeff Carter.
Councilwoman Gina Papan also shared her appreciation for the initiative, claiming it could lead to more accountability for transportation services. And Councilman Wayne Lee questioned the logic of operating more than two dozen separate transit agencies across the Bay Area.
“I really think that 27 transit districts in one region just doesn’t make sense to me,” said Lee, who believed billions of dollars could be saved by running a consolidated and simplified system.
Mayor Reuben Holober shared his support for the initiative too, while taking time to note the significant challenge associated with overhauling a system represented by so many disparate interests.
“We have a lot of work to do and I applaud your organization for trying to address these challenges,” he said.
