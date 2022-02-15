Millbrae’s skate park is getting a $391,000 renovation, with new concrete ramps, ledges and a grinding rail.
The skate park, located between Mills High School and the Spur Trail, was originally built in 2002 and currently includes both wooden and cement features. The wooden elements will be rebuilt with concrete and an additional area will be paved for flat-ground skateboarding.
The renovation is part of a grant-funded initiative that included the recently revamped fitness court. New landscaping and lighting will also be added to the surrounding area.
The court opened October last year, and construction of the skate park is expected to begin this month and be completed in May.
In addition to the skate park costs, lighting and landscaping upgrades are projected to be another $120,000. The fitness court cost was $159,700. The National Park Service approved a grant covering $289,000 of the project; another $126,000 is from a state fund for park rehabilitation. The city will contribute $23,700 to the effort.
The City Council unanimously approved the plan during a meeting last week.
