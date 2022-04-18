Millbrae councilmembers in an annual goal setting session this week identified a list of priorities for the year, among them El Camino Real and downtown improvements, upgrading infrastructure and parks, setting standards for developments and increasing police foot patrols and homeless outreach.
The priorities, some of which build on work already underway, will serve as a blueprint for the city in developing policy and allocating resources in the coming fiscal year and beyond. The items were split into categories related to the city’s infrastructure, built environment and quality of life initiatives, and the council voted on three or four issues from each category to be top priorities.
Built environment
Councilmembers agreed at the top of the list was finishing the city’s general plan — a comprehensive document that guides the city’s growth over coming decades by setting standards for new buildings and planning infrastructure projects, including laying out a redesign of El Camino Real and the city’s downtown corridor.
The update of the document, written in 1998, has been underway since 2015, and apart from minor changes throughout the years, it has yet to receive a comprehensive overhaul. Councilmember Reuben Holober pointed to new state laws that diminish the city’s discretionary review process, potentially allowing developers to build unwanted buildings in the absence of clearly defined standards.
“That level of detail so far has been lacking,” he said of the general plan. “We could be facing future situations with litigation and developers that provide projects that aren’t really up to what our expectations are, so I think that’s incredibly important for the future of Millbrae.”
With a similar intent, establishing local “density bonus” rules was identified as a priority. A statewide density bonus rule already allows residential developers to construct more units on a lot than typically permitted by the city, in exchange for including affordable units. Councilmember Anders Fung pitched the idea as a way of regaining local land use control. The city’s rule would need to go beyond the state rule in offering something developers want, like increased building height or relaxed parking requirements, in exchange for something the city wants, like a greater number of below-market-rate units.
Establishing neighborhoods as historic was also set as a priority. The move would allow architectural and landscape standards to be set, and Councilmember Ann Schneider said many of the city’s neighborhoods could qualify for the preservation measures, per the National Environmental Policy Act. She said it would also require regional agencies to make greater environmental impact mitigation efforts and could bring the city additional funding.
Infrastructure
Sustainability priorities include improving the city’s capacity to convert sewage to potable water. Schneider said water recycling efforts were important given potential shortages combined with more housing likely coming to the area.
Improving the city’s roads was also voted in. The work could include improving the center medians landscaping, particularly along El Camino Real. Schneider said many medians sit atop asphalt, which would need to be removed before adding landscaping, and the work could enhance the city’s ability to capture rainwater.
“We are a product of our environment, and we need to figure out how we can make that look better,” said Mayor Anne Oliva. “We’re telling people how to landscape the front of their houses ... and look at [our example].”
Accountability measures to ensure timely completion of projects were also added to the list, as councilmembers noted some past-approved projects had failed to get off the ground.
“We’ve talked about these things for a long time and we will budget from them and we just don’t see the results,” said vice Mayor Gina Papan. “We and the public are entitled to know what’s happening.”
Quality of life
To improve quality of life and enhance the city’s neighborhoods, the council agreed improvements to city parks should be made, specifically Bayside Manor Park, Marina Vista Park and Mills Estate Park.
The council also voiced support for increasing police foot patrols downtown, a move Oliva said should coincide with growing the city’s outreach program for unhoused people, also identified as a priority. The outreach program which was launched last year following concern that homeless people were increasingly entering the city via BART, and deploys social workers from LifeMoves, a Peninsula nonprofit with relevant expertise.
“I think that we should grow that program and put ourselves on the map for it, because it’s not only helping the residents of Millbrae, it’s helping the businesses of Millbrae and it’s helping the people that were helping get off the street,” said Oliva. “Anything that would be public safety, growing the LifeMoves program is the number one issue.”
Supporting city initiatives to address food and housing insecurity was also voted to be a top priority.
