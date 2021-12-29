The Millbrae Post Office located at 501 Broadway has reopened after being shuttered since mid-November for building repairs.
All mail previously held at the Burlingame Carrier Annex at 1625 Rollins Road in Burlingame will be available at the Millbrae Post Office for pick-up, according to the United States Postal Service. The Millbrae location will resume regular retail services Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The location had reportedly closed after a pipe ruptured. A Postal Service spokesperson had indicated the site was undergoing “renovations.”
