Millbrae is moving forward with a broad initiative to improve the city’s transportation network to better serve bicyclists and pedestrians, with an emphasis on building infrastructure to better accommodate users of all ages and abilities.
The Millbrae Active Transportation Plan, as the project is called, has been in the works since 2016 and includes recommendations to add bike lanes, improve intersection crossings, add streetscaping and extend or link trails. The plan aims to establish safe and comfortable routes to schools, parks and transit, among other destinations.
Currently, just over 1% of people in Millbrae bike to work, and just under 2% walk to work, figures slightly below the county average. Between 2014 and 2018, three fatal crashes involving a bicyclist or pedestrian were reported in the city. Additionally, 38% of Millbrae’s population is either under 18 or over 65, groups that may have limited mobility options, according to the plan.
The project is estimated to cost $34 million, $14 million for bicycle improvements and $20 million for pedestrian improvements. It was approved Monday by the Planning Commission and is expected to go before the City Council in October for final approval. From there it would be carried out incrementally over coming years, with funding coming largely from state, federal or regional grants.
A key portion of the proposal would add bike lanes along El Camino Real, with concepts introduced that would either reduce vehicle lanes or eliminate roadside parking. Separate paths to parallel the busy thoroughfare away from traffic are additionally recommended, and Millbrae Avenue would also see enhanced bike lanes.
Roughly half the population is considered “interested but concerned” when it comes to incorporating bicycles into their travel modes, said Matt Braughton, a planner with Kittelson and Associates who worked on the project.
“These are folks that are interested in biking for some of their travel, but are concerned with current facilities, they don’t feel safe or they don’t feel comfortable biking or walking on the roadway given the current conditions,” said Braughton. “Really what we’re aiming to do is provide facilities that would ... make them feel comfortable and safe on the roadway.”
With similar goals in mind for pedestrians, the plan highlights 11 intersections that would be improved with signal enhancements, pedestrian resting zones mid intersection, or high visibility crossings. Eight of the identified intersections are along El Camino Real.
“I am scared to cross some of the streets from one side of El Camino to the other, they’re very intimidating,” said Planning Commissioner Catherine Quigg. “I’m going ‘oh my god, look at all these lanes,’ if somebody messes up a little bit, it could be just a terrible mess.”
In addition to safety improvements, the project would also add greenery and streetscaping to El Camino Real and Broadway.
“What we mean by streetscape is creating an environment that is not just adequate, but is something that is welcoming and inviting for people walking,” said Braughton. “Somewhere where people want to stay, park their car and walk around within that area.”
Another project would target the Spur Trail, bridging a gap in the trail that exists near the Green Hills Country Club, as well as extending a connection to the Bay Trail. The Spur Trail is a paved 2.4-mile trail open to cyclists and walkers that bisects the city. The Monterey Street Path, an off-street path that parallels El Camino Real for a short stretch, is similarly recommended for extension.
Other recommendations include improving east-west connections, noting difficulties associated with the hilly terrain. The Spur Trail, Murchison Drive and Helen Drive are identified as being able to accommodate the need. Other improvements to the intersection of Murchison Drive and El Camino Real are recommended to facilitate better connection to California Drive, a popular bicycling route through Burlingame.
Supporting initiatives to aid with effective use of the new infrastructure is also part of the plan, including a “citywide education and encouragement program” to inform people of biking and walking routes, as well as establishing a map and installing signs indicating routes.
