Editor,
This letter is regarding “Millbrae plans for bicycle, pedestrian improvements,” Daily Journal Sept. 27, 2021, by Corey Browning. I feel the City Council wouldn’t be ”paying back favors” if they repaired streets, or city infrastructure!
Bike and pedestrian lanes are just another way for Millbrae to “keep up with the Joneses.” Let’s not waste paint or tax money, as was done with the useless and expensive painted emblem on the downtown streets that have worn away, as expected by anyone with reasoning. Instead, let’s work on keeping the Millbrae city sidewalks and streets cleaned on a daily basis instead of only before a downtown event. Work on making the property owners clean up and wash down the filth in front of their property. In other words, “quit wasting out tax money on useless ideas.”
Emil Picchi
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.