Darcy Smith is the new Community Development director in Millbrae, after serving about two years in a similar role in San Bruno.
Millbrae City Manager Tom Williams expressed his admiration for Smith, who worked in San Mateo’s planning department for 15 years prior to becoming the Community and Economic Development director in San Bruno in 2018.
“We are very excited to have someone with Darcy’s proven success, extraordinary talent and leadership join our team,” said Williams in a prepared statement. “She truly knows Millbrae and the issues we face. She brings a tremendous amount of experience, and with her record of success, is the perfect person for this role.”
Looking ahead to her term in Millbrae, Smith is expected to help the city work through the planning process to build sweeping residential and commercial developments at the joint Caltrain and BART station.
“I’m incredibly passionate about smart, transit-oriented growth that takes into consideration the spirit of the community,” said Smith in a prepared statement. “I first visited Millbrae 30 years ago. My immediate family lives here today. I love what the city was and what it is today just as much as the potential for what it can be in the future. That’s why I accepted this role.”
