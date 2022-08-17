The brutal stabbing of a man outside the Sequoia Station Safeway in Redwood City has resulted in a no contest plea for the man accused of the crime, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
Marcus Stewart, 52, of Redwood City, was accused of stabbing another man twice in the chest and once in the arm after an argument with the victim Oct. 4, 2020, the DA’s Office said.
Stewart thought the victim, who was talking on a cellphone, was talking to him, prompting the alleged stabbing, the DA’s Office said. The victim came close to being stabbed in the heart and had to have surgery. Stewart pleaded no contest Aug. 16 on the condition he got no more than two years in state prison, which he has completed during the court process, prosecutors said. His case was continued to Oct. 18 for restitution.
