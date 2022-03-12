A man accused of stealing the valuables of five 16-year-old girls at Westpoint Harbor Marina in Redwood City while the girls were at rowing practice has pleaded no contest to felony grand theft, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jose Cruz Valdivias Soto, 34, will receive two years of supervised probation, 60 days in county jail, and must pay restitution.
The girls left their belongings on the dock and went out on the Bay and found them stolen when they returned. Stolen items included cellphones, jewelry, car keys, wallets, credit and debit cards and cash. The total estimated value of the missing items was $5,000. Police were able to determine through reviewed surveillance videos that Valdivias Soto and another man arrived at the docks in their vehicle and walked to the girl’s belongings, the DA’s Office said. The video showed Valdivias Soto going through the property and stealing the items, the DA’s Office said.
The police then looked for their vehicle and were able to find them and most of the stolen property, the DA’s Office said.
