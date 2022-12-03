A man accused of raping three women in San Mateo County the summer of 2020 has been found guilty of five felony crimes by a jury, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Alejandro Vanegas Guevara had been charged with forcible rape, rape of an unconscious woman, forcible digital penetration and kidnapping and now faces 65 years to life in prison. Guevara, 29, was accused of raping a 62-year-old woman at the bus stop at Ninth Avenue and El Camino Real in San Mateo Aug. 5 and beating her unconscious before raping her a second time. He is also accused of raping another woman at the Caltrain parking garage in Redwood City and another near the main library earlier in the summer.
“We are grateful to the jury for finding him guilty on all counts,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. “It’s very satisfying the jury held him accountable.”
Guevara lacked a permanent address but stayed in the Redwood City area. He had a history of violent attacks, according to police. He also lived with friends, and his lack of a permanent address added difficulty to the investigation. San Mateo police received help from the public in identifying Guevara in the days following the Aug. 5 attack. Police were able to secure a clear image of the suspect from surveillance footage that eventually led to further leads. Guevara was arrested on the 100 block of Wayne Court in Redwood City later in August 2020.
His next court date is Dec. 8 for another court trial, where the DA’s Office will try to prove aggravating factors to ensure a higher sentence. His defense attorney, Nicole Lambros, declined to provide comment on her client and the case.
