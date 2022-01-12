A man accused of raping an 18-year-old woman near the Millbrae BART station site has been arrested and faces potential life in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Brandon Christopher Gosey, 22, of Oakland, is accused of finding the intoxicated woman at the Millbrae BART station and carrying her 100 feet away to a remote area in the empty Caltrain parking lot near the storm gutters and raping her, prosecutors said. He is accused of then leaving her on the ground and walking away. The woman woke up several hours later after being found and reported the attack to police, prosecutors said. An investigation led to surveillance video capturing part of both their movements before the incident. Gosey’s next court appearance is Jan. 14 for entry of plea and to set a preliminary hearing date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.