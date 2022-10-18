A man accused of threatening patrons at a bar in Redwood City while brandishing a handgun has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Patino, 42, of Redwood City, is accused of waving a loaded gun around in Sushinaloa on Middlefield Road Oct. 13, the DA’s Office said. Patino claimed someone had gotten into a fight with him, and he was looking for them in the bar, allegedly telling people everyone would pay unless they told him who he got in a fight with, the DA’s Office said.
