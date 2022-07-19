At knifepoint, a female ride-hailing driver was told Sunday night by a male passenger to drive from a destination in San Jose to San Mateo, where she jumped out when the car was going slow enough and the man stole the car and fled the scene, according to police.
At about 10:12 p.m. Sunday, July 16, San Mateo police officers responded to the area of Cypress Avenue and North Humboldt Street on the report of a hit-and-run. Officers encountered the driver, who said she picked up the man in San Jose, and he ordered her to continue driving with a knife to her stomach.
He said to drive north on Highway 101 and exited in San Mateo. She was not injured from jumping out, but at least two cars had minor damage, according to police.
While on the way from San Jose to San Mateo, the man made a 911 call intercepted by Mountain View police during which he was laughing and claiming someone was trying to kill him. The car was later found in Morgan Hill, according to police.
At 6:14 a.m. Monday, July 18, the man flagged down an officer and said he was a bad person and needed to go to jail. He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and had returned to San Mateo in a stolen vehicle out of Turlock, according to police.
