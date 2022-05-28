A man accused of yelling racial slurs at a Mexican American man and telling him to go back to his country has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Randy Jason Shatswell, 51, allegedly pulled up his car next to the victim’s truck in a San Mateo Safeway parking lot and screamed at the man.
Shatswell then allegedly held a knife to the victim’s stomach before the man pushed him away, with Shatswell eventually driving off, the DA’s Office said.
The man called the police and reported the incident. Shatswell returned to the parking lot five hours later when the victim was still there.
Shatswell has denied any confrontation with the victim, however, police found a pocketknife and kitchen knife in his car, prosecutors said. The incident occurred May 25.
He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon for purposes of a hate crime, which carries a maximum of seven years in prison. His next court appearance is June 10, and he remains in custody.
