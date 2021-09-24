Lawyers representing Garrett Young, a man accused of running over a woman with his car over a dispute at his Safeway workplace, do not believe he is competent to stand trial and have asked for doctors to determine his mental competency, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Young, 23, of Millbrae, allegedly ran over a homeless woman with his BMW SUV several times outside his Millbrae Safeway workplace Sept. 20 because she had yelled at him repeatedly for several months about the state of work areas that were his responsibility. Detectives interviewed Young following an investigation and determined that he was responsible for striking the victim in front of Starbucks, the Sheriff’s Office said. The woman is on life support and in critical condition, prosecutors said.
Young appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said that a doctor would be appointed Monday to determine if he can stand trial, which is expected to take six to eight weeks.
(0) comments
