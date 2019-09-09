The pedestrian bridge at Caltrain’s Hillsdale Station in San Mateo will be closed Monday through Friday to allow assessment of the walkway as part of the 25th Avenue grade separation project, the agency said.
Some parking spaces in the depot lot will also be closed.
The separation would eliminate traffic crossing the train track in the area, improving safety and rail operations.
“When Caltrain launches its electrified service, the increased frequency of trains will pose increased traffic and safety concerns to cities with at-grade crossings,” the agency said in a news release about the project. “Additionally, the Caltrain Business Plan is exploring further increases in the number of trains that would travel through the corridor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.