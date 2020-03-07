A $385 million bond measure in the San Mateo Union High School District moved into positive territory for passage with the latest ballot tally posted by the San Mateo County Elections Office.
Measure L, which was short of the 55% passage rate needed on election night, moved past the threshold with 55.49% of the vote. Measure O, a Burlingame Elementary School District effort to raise $97 million in bonds for classroom improvements, moved more solidly into clear territory for passage with 58.3% of the vote. It also needed 55% to pass.
Measure N, a San Carlos Elementary School District effort to raise a parcel tax from $246 to $334 per parcel for the next eight years, remained solidly on the positive side with 70.34% of the vote and needing two-thirds to pass.
Vote totals could change in the coming days, according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. Election officials plan to release the next update on the county’s election results Monday afternoon and new totals will come out every day until there are no more ballots to count. The Elections Office has received 202,631 ballots and more were slated to come in. All ballots must be postmarked by midnight Election Day, March 3, to be counted.
A statewide ballot effort to raise $15 billion for school construction and remove the ability of local governments from passing fees on new development continues to fall short of passage with 44.6% yes and 55.4% no. Proposition 13 needed a majority to pass.
