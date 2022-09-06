As Half Moon Bay ponders new e-bike and motorized scooter policies on coastal trails, early community survey findings show most respondents favor allowing e-bikes on all trails and the city should focus on speed limits to reduce risks.
A survey of 77 respondents as of Sept. 2 found two-thirds favor allowing e-bikes on all trails, while a third wanted the city to consider establishing prohibitions on the Coastal Trail.
Half Moon Bay officials are clarifying the city’s laws around three different classes of e-bikes for use on the California Coastal Trail, Naomi Patridge Trail and Eastside Parallel Trail as it examines policies to expand bike paths on them. E-bikes and other electric skateboards and scooters have grown in sales and popularity as an alternative to cars, with nonprofit energy company Peninsula Clean Energy establishing a rebate program in 2021 and state incentive programs on the way. E-bikes come in three classes, with class one e-bikes assisting up to 20 mph and are pedal-assist only, meaning the motor kicks in as you pedal the bike. Class two bikes have the same top speed but have a throttle, allowing people not to have to pedal. Class three bikes can go up to 28 mph and are pedal assist only.
However, increased e-bike usage has led to concern from some residents about over-speeding and congestion with pedestrians on narrow coastal trails. More than 80% of surveyed community members favored a speed limit on all three trails, even with only periodic enforcement, with 26% preferring a 10 mph speed limit, 15% at 12 mph, and 40% at 15 mph. Around 18% favored no speed limit. A substantial majority felt the city needs to take measures to reduce speeds on the trails and excess speeds are a safety factor to be considered. Respondents’ modes of transportation on the trails varied, with about half bicycle users and the other half regular walking trail users.
The council discussed updating the e-bike policy at its May 17 meeting but delayed a policy decision until staff brought more public input. City staff recommends the council permit class one and two e-bikes on all three trails but block class three e-bikes on just the California Coastal Trail because of pedestrian congestion issues.
More bike infrastructure is also coming because the Eastside Parallel Trail Expansion project planning stage is nearly complete. The project expands the current class one path at the north end of Naomi Patridge Trail from Roosevelt Boulevard north to the city limits at Mirada Road. The project proposes a 10-foot wide path for .27 miles to increase bike options. The total project cost is $1.6 million, and current funding by the city, Metropolitan Transportation Commission and San Mateo County Transportation Authority are around $700,000. The draft environmental document is completed and will come out later next week. The city is applying for Measure A funding from the transit authority for the project. The Half Moon Bay Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee voted to send a letter of support to the Transportation Authority asking for funding. The committee is also interested in further bicycle trail connections from downtown Main Street to Half Moon Bay High School to convince kids and families to choose active transportation.
