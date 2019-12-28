A Half Moon Bay resident faces a Feb. 18 trial on charges including assault for allegedly using a skateboard to beat a man at Friendly Acres Ranch.
Derek Thomas Bullene, 43, contends he used the skateboard Nov. 19 in self-defense as he was being choked, prosecutors said.
Bullene started screaming after colliding with the man as the two rode bicycles along a path, prosecutors said.
The man, bleeding from the head, was found on the ground, prosecutors said.
Bullene is in custody on $75,000 bail.
