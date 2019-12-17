Government Watch

City government
• The Burlingame City Council named Emily Beach as mayor for the upcoming year, and Ann Keighran as vice mayor, according to the annual rotation. Former mayor Donna Colson rotated back to being a councilwoman.
Education
• The Millbrae Elementary School District Board of Trustees named Maggie Musa president, and Don Revelo as vice president, according to the annual rotation. Former president Lynne Ferrario rotated back to being a trustee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.