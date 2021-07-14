New legislation has brought funds to many communities, which will benefit not only San Mateo County but the region as a whole.
City leaders of Millbrae, Pacifica and Redwood City have recently received funding for local projects through Senate Bill 129, also known as the June 28 Budget Package which was signed by the Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 12.
Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, requested $2 million to support the reconstruction of the Millbrae Recreation Center, $7.75 million for the Esplanade Infrastructure Preservation Project in the City of Pacifica, and $5 million to construct the Redwood City Ferry Terminal. And he had a joint request with Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, for $500,000 to repair and replace damage to the Pacifica Municipal Pier.
“We are very happy and grateful to the Assemblyman and his staff for recognizing the situation with our recreation center and the funding for it,” Millbrae Mayor Ann Schneider sai
The Millbrae Recreation Center was burned down by arson in 2016. The new recreation center will be 24,500 square feet and will include a senior center, teen/youth center with game and study rooms, a fully licensed preschool for 65 students, a 300-person community room, art room, fitness studio, and conference center/class rooms.
Schneider is especially hopeful to have the funding for the licensed preschool.
“A number of lessons learned that have come out of COVID that have nothing to do with COVID, it is how important childcare is for working families,” she said.
This past January, high tides and large waves damaged a 40-foot section of the Pacifica Municipal Pier’s west-facing deck and concrete railing. Railing sections were identified as severely damaged, including 36 panels with major damage and another 44 panels with severe damage. The Pacifica Municipal Pier Repair Project would repair the 40-foot section that was damaged, along with the 80 panels identified with major or severe damage.
“The City of Pacifica is also immensely grateful for Assemblymember Mullin’s and Sen. Becker’s joint request for funding in the state budget for the Pacifica Pier repair project,’’ Mayor Sue Beckmeyer said in a statement. “State funding will help restore the closed portion, and replace many other sections of deteriorating railing, to ensure the pier remains open and can continue to be available for all visitors to enjoy.”
The Esplanade Infrastructure Preservation Projects, at 310-330 and 400 Esplanade Ave., aims to address the episodic bluff erosion that has resulted in loss of many coastal homes and apartments buildings by installing a protection structure that is the least impact on the environment.
The projects are critical to ensure the protection of Esplanade Avenue from further bluff erosion, and risk to critical infrastructure including road, water, sewer and other utilities that serve the naturally affordable housing in the Manor area of Pacifica, Beckmeyer said.
“Right now, I can’t think of a better time for Redwood City to be able to step up and introduce ferry service once again to the Bay Area,” Redwood City Mayor, Diane Howard, said.
Redwood City has been planning for a WETA, Water Emergency Transportation Authority, ferry terminal for close to twenty years. The city is finishing up its feasibility study and the ferry business plan to see how the transit service would be cost-effective, how ridership will be attracted, and how the overall project would be financed.
It hopes in the next several years or less that it will have ferry service in Redwood City on a regular basis. In the past, it has done introductory test runs for the public which sold out within 48 hours, she said.
“There’s a real popularity and a real desire for the community to have ferry service in Redwood City and there always has been,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier that we’re finally rounding the curve and coming to the finish line on this.”
The mayor hopes to thank him in person and is inviting Assemblymember Mullin and his staff to join them at their next council meeting on July 26.
This spending framework amends the budget sent to the governor on June 14.
“This year’s exceptional budget surplus presented an opportunity for members to request funding for local projects, a first time in my Assembly tenure,” Mullin said in a statement. “While each of these city-specific projects provide a benefit to the local community receiving the funds, I believe there is a broader benefit to San Mateo County and our region as a whole.
Senate Bill 129 is legislation that reflects the majority of the $100 billion state budget agreement for 2021-22 and includes the largest recovery plan in state history, according to a press release by Gov. Newsom.
“Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic — and pay dividends for generations to come,” said Newsom in the statement. “Through this comprehensive plan, the state is taking on the inequities laid bare by the pandemic, expanding our support for Californians facing the greatest hardships, increasing opportunity for every child, confronting homelessness head-on and doubling down on our work to build resilience against the climate change impacts that threaten California’s future.”
