Are you a senior citizen in Foster City who needs technical assistance with a phone, laptop or other device? The Foster City Recreation Center is offering people free help from a high school student.
Colin H., a junior at Menlo School, will be available for one hour from 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month to provide technology assistance in the Senior Wing of the Recreation Center at 650 Shell Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.