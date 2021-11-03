The city of Foster City reached a new employment agreement with the Police Officers Association and updates have been approved for the unrepresented management employees, according to officials.
According to terms of the two-year memorandum of understanding with the POA and the Management Employees Compensation and Benefit Plan, workers will receive an across-the-board increase to base salaries for all classifications of 4% retroactive to July 1. Effective July 1, 2022, an across-the-board increase will also be applied to base salaries for all classifications according to the Bay Area consumer price index with a minimum of 3% and a maximum of 5%, according to officials.
Effective Jan. 1, the city’s contribution toward the Flexible Benefit Plan will be increased by 12.5% and effective Jan. 1, 2023, the city’s contribution toward the Flexible Benefit Plan will be increased by the percentage increase in the CalPERS Kaiser Basic Premium Region 1 rate for public agencies. All Classic CalPERS member employees of the groups will contribute 0.5% of wages toward the employer’s CalPERS contribution rate, effective April 1, according to the city.
The arrangements also grant a one-time COVID Recognition Bonus of $2,000 for all employees in the group who are employed by the city on the date of approval, according to officials.
