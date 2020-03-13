The trial of a 50-year-old Burlingame man accused of punching and pushing a 77-year-old man at a Foster City car wash has been continued to June 1.
No judges were available to hear the jury trial Wednesday for Scott Holland Wilson, prosecutors said.
Wilson was driving a Mercedes Benz in line behind another customer at the Touchless Car Wash at 390 Foster City Blvd. Aug. 18, 2018, when he became angry at the 77-year-old man driving the car in front of him for not moving fast enough, according to prosecutors.
The man in front of Wilson got out of his car to tip an employee, causing Wilson to honk several times and yell at the man to move his car, prosecutors said.
Wilson then got out of his car and punched the victim on the left side of his face with a closed fist, knocking the man’s glasses off and causing him to lose his balance, according to prosecutors.
