A former San Mateo police officer has pleaded not guilty to embezzlement charges for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the Foster City Little League where he volunteered as the league’s treasurer, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Jeffrey Gueco Aspillera, 47, of Hayward, is accused of taking the money over a three-year period from 2016 to 2019 and using it on personal purchases, including an Apple Watch, snorkel gear and a television, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Aspillera had been given a credit card to pay all league-related expenses. The alleged theft was revealed last September when the league’s board elected a new treasurer and Aspillera refused to provide her with any financial records, so she went to a bank and discovered the missing funds, prosecutors said.
Aspillera made his initial appearance in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is out of custody on $75,000 bail and is set to return to court on Oct. 7. His defense attorney on Wednesday declined to comment on the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.