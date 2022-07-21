Former Colma Police Chief Kirk Stratton was appointed interim chief in Pacifica, city officials announced Tuesday.
Stratton, who retired in 2020 after serving 27 years in Colma, including six as chief, replaces the recently retired Dan Steidle effective Wednesday. A search has begun for Steidle’s replacement.
Stratton’s experience makes him an outstanding choice for the interim role, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said in a statement from the city.
“I am confident he will continue seamlessly leading, along with the experienced command staff of Captains Clements and Glasgo, the department’s exceptional policing operations, ethics and culture while the recruitment for a permanent chief is carried out,” Woodhouse said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.