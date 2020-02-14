A new restaurant in Fair Oaks and a two-story development in Moss Beach won San Mateo County Planning Commission approval Wednesday.
Capelo’s BBQ will expand the take-out and catering kitchen at 2655 and 2647 Middlefield Road in Fair Oaks by construction of a restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining on patio and rooftop areas, a county staff report said.
The rooftop of the new building is proposed to be used for special events, according to the report.
An adjoining property that was used for auto repair would be redeveloped as part of the restaurant project.
The commercial and residential development along Cabrillo Highway and Virginia Avenue in Moss Beach is located one-third of a mile from where MidPen Housing wants to build 71 units.
The Midcoast Community Council found the Cabrillo Highway project compatible with the neighborhood character and scale, the report recounted.
