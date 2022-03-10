Two years after officials began ringing the alarm on COVID-19, health officials in the public and private sector are lauding the progress made to overcome the crisis while recognizing the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared.
“As we commence March, having passed the two-year mark of adapting to what the pandemic has required, I remain grateful for the stamina, resilience and learning that continue to be demonstrated across San Mateo County with all of your help,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said in a Message from the Chief published Thursday, March 3.
Officials have shifted their approach to the pandemic in recent weeks, opting to take a more advisory role as a surge caused by the omicron variant subsided. The shift is a far cry from the response two years ago which saw San Mateo County joining a handful of other Bay Area jurisdictions in instituting a lockdown that prohibited nonessential outings.
Since then, a number of policies have been implemented and lifted across the region including limitations on how far a person should travel from their home, prohibitions on visiting playgrounds, restrictions around visiting elder loved ones in congregate care settings and most recently, indoor masking requirements.
Speaking during a press conference Wednesday held in honor of the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, Dr. Steven Parodi with Kaiser Permanente credited much of that progress to the uptake in vaccinations and the hard work of trusted messengers and health care workers.
“There have been true triumphs and there are heroes in the struggle that we’ve all been through and I cannot say enough about our health care workforce,” Parodi said. “During this crisis, they risked their lives literally for our communities and for me they are a true inspiration.”
In this new phase, Parodi said medical professionals will spend 2022 catching back up on surgeries delayed during the pandemic. He also argued for the private and public sectors to maintain their strong relationships built over the past two years to better address other preventable illnesses like heart disease and to highlight preventive measures like cancer screenings.
The virus is far from gone, he said. Rogers noted during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that the county is still seeing about 80 new COVID cases per day. That figure only includes results from PCR tests administered by health agencies and misses home tests or asymptomatic infections meaning a greater number of cases are likely adding to the more than 119,400 cases the county has experienced thus far.
Still, health experts expect that the virus is entering an endemic phase, Parodi said, noting that means it will likely remain prevalent well into the future with potential surges occurring like the common flu does seasonally.
“We need to continue the vigilance and understand that we may see additional surges,” Parodi said. “We have to be in this together. We have to remain on guard for the next variant, as we should, but we have the means to protect ourselves and to protect each other.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized the county and the broader Bay Area region as having a “low risk” of spreading the virus based on an updated framework released late February, Rogers wrote.
Guidance for residents living under that category is to get tested if exposed and to have plans in place for rapid testing especially for those who are at high risk and to follow CDC recommendations for isolating and quarantining. The guidance also encourages the public to stay up to date with vaccinations and boosters, a recommendation the county has reiterated over the past year and Parodi also emphasized repeatedly during the press conference.
Nearly 90% of all county residents have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 400,000 have been boosted, according to county data. A vaccine clinic at the San Mateo County Event Center will be closing next week but targeted community clinics remain in place to help increase vaccination rates among communities of color and officials will be creating access for pediatric doses at various sites, Rogers wrote.
After witnessing how successful the vaccines were at preventing serious illness during the omicron surge, Parodi said communities need to “keep up the drumbeat” around the importance of completing vaccination series and getting boosted when advised.
In the meantime, Parodi said experts are continuing to learn more about the efficacy of vaccines against the new variants and the long-term effects of COVID-19 on those who contract the virus.
“Now we have agency at this point. We have at our disposal the means to determine what an endemic state with COVID-19 looks like,” Parodi said. “We know we can’t eradicate the virus but we have the opportunity to determine whether we’re going to live with high levels or lower levels of COVID-19.”
