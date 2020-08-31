A 25-year-old Hayward man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly stole a Porsche from a Redwood City dealership and California Highway Patrol officers on a chase over the San Mateo Bridge and through the East Bay, Redwood City police said.
Officers said a salesman at Carlsen Porsche on Haven Avenue was showing Jeremy Morton a car on the lot about 4:45 p.m. Saturday when, after starting the engine of a Porsche valued at $135,000, the suspect, along with the clerk, got out of the car. Police said the suspect then reached under his clothing, and the saw what appeared to be the outline of a handgun being pointed at him. The suspect demanded the keys, and then fled in the expensive car.
The CHP pursued the Porsche across the San Mateo Bridge and through Oakland, San Leandro, Hayward, Union City and Fremont, where officers eventually boxed in the Porsche — though not before it rammed a CHP patrol car, Redwood City police said.
Morton, who is on probation for felony assault out of Alameda County, was then taken into custody and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carjacking. Additional charges are expected to be filed by the CHP in Alameda County for suspicion of felony evasion of the police, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer for the intentional ramming of the CHP vehicle, police said.
