A 24-year-old San Mateo woman who allegedly had a blood alcohol level 2 1/2 times the legal limit was arrested for the three-car crash that caused the death of a passenger in the North Central neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police.
At about 5:02 p.m. Sept. 26, the woman, Tuuika Salt, was arrested for driving under the influence after the collision near the intersection of East Santa Inez Avenue and North Humboldt Street. The passenger was injured and transported to a local trauma center and died the following day, according to police.
