A large pile of scaffolding is blocking a portion of southbound South El Camino Real in San Mateo on Monday morning and police are asking motorists to take alternate routes.
The downed scaffolding has closed El Camino Real between Third and Fifth avenues, police said. The area is near San Mateo Central Park.
It's not known how long it will take to clear the road. Southbound bus service is affected by the closure and at least 10 minute delays are expected. There were minor injuries, according to police.
