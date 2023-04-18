San Mateo science museum CuriOdyssey will remain closed until early June to fix extensive damage and power outage issues caused by the March storms, with the organization looking for the community’s help to deal with the ramifications.
The CuriOdyssey campus at Coyote Point saw eucalyptus trees fall all over the grounds and surrounding areas, damaging the CuriOdyssey building roofs, animal habitats, parking lot and other infrastructure. Flooding occurred in the main exhibit concourse and employees had to temporarily evacuate animals, with the river otter habitat experiencing extensive damage. The March storm saw high winds reaching 50 mph that knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Peninsula, leaving 260,000 Bay Area residents without power. Over a month later, power is not expected back until late May, and some eucalyptus trees remain a danger because they could still fall, according to CuriOdyssey.
“These extreme weather events are due to the climate crisis,” said Aragon Burlingham, CuriOdyssey executive director, in a press release. “While we hope to open to the public as soon as possible, our first priority remains the safety of our community.”
The outage is due to power grid issues caused by the damaged transformer equipment that is unique and must be ordered at Coyote Point Recreation Area. The transformer, which provides service to Coyote Point Marina, Coyote Point Yacht Club, and Coyote Point Pistol and Rifle Range, requires special replacement parts that have been difficult to obtain. CuriOdyssey said San Mateo County maintains the transformer and is coordinating with PG&E to restore the power once the replacement parts are refurbished and installed, which will bring back power to the businesses in Coyote Point. CuriOdyssey has instead relied on generators to maintain the temperature and UV light requirements for its animals and provide basic veterinary care. Staff continues to care for the 100 animals at the site who would not survive in the wild.
“Our wildlife staff continues to deliver daily care to our animals, rain or shine, working tirelessly under difficult conditions,” said Nikii Finch-Morales, director of Wildlife, in the press release.
Eucalyptus trees remain a falling danger, and the county has fenced off the southern part of the Coyote Point Recreation area. Eucalyptus trees are considered invasive along the California coast because of their shallow root systems and top-heavy canopies, making them susceptible to falling during storms. Some trees still have blocked access roads and pedestrian paths, resulting in an ongoing worry about public safety. Some of the trees fell onto county property, and as soon as CuriOdyssey is beyond the recovery phase, it hopes to have more extensive discussions with the county park system on restoring the tree canopy and looking at different tree species. Currently, access to Coyote Point is limited to the park’s western side on weekends.
The storm also delayed the finishing touches of the new Bayfront gallery and lab building that will offer new classrooms, exhibits and event space set to open in early 2023. CuriOdyssey hopes to open the new building around the same time as the June opening. The long-term campus buildout is not expected to be affected.
The multi-month closure has left the nonprofit museum unable to open or hold events to generate additional revenue, like weddings and spring break camps. The structural repairs, tree debris removal, fuel costs and loss of income have resulted in losses in the mid-six-figure range, according to CuriOdyssey. The organization has made most of the repairs or added temporary fixes. Sierra Gonzalez, CuriOdyssey director of Sales and Marketing, said the organization wants to get out into the community and is looking into mobile events in the meantime, although nothing has been decided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.