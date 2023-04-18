San Mateo science museum CuriOdyssey will remain closed until early June to fix extensive damage and power outage issues caused by the March storms, with the organization looking for the community’s help to deal with the ramifications.

The CuriOdyssey campus at Coyote Point saw eucalyptus trees fall all over the grounds and surrounding areas, damaging the CuriOdyssey building roofs, animal habitats, parking lot and other infrastructure. Flooding occurred in the main exhibit concourse and employees had to temporarily evacuate animals, with the river otter habitat experiencing extensive damage. The March storm saw high winds reaching 50 mph that knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Peninsula, leaving 260,000 Bay Area residents without power. Over a month later, power is not expected back until late May, and some eucalyptus trees remain a danger because they could still fall, according to CuriOdyssey.

