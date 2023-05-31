A civil lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Mateo and its police department on behalf of plaintiffs who were sexually assaulted by a police officer who committed sex crimes while on duty.
The three plaintiffs represented by Emanuel Law Group are seeking justice and general damages for the lifelong harm caused by former San Mateo police Officer Noah Winchester and to address what they say are the failures of the administrative and supervisory personnel at the San Mateo Police Department and the city of San Mateo that placed Winchester in his position of power and authority to abuse, according to the lawsuit.
“There needs to be significant civil accountability on the part of the San Mateo Police Department,” Todd Emanuel with Emanuel Law Group said.
The lawsuit alleges that based on his previous actions while with the Los Rios Community College Police Department, the San Mateo Police Department and or city administrators knew or should have known that Winchester was convicted of a crime of dishonesty while with the Los Rios Police Department and subsequently hired with the San Mateo Police Department in early 2015. The lawsuit noted that those in the police department and city determined policies and procedures and were responsible for hiring, training, supervising, retaining and terminating Winchester. It alleges that Winchester’s actions as an officer of the San Mateo Police Department rendered the department or the city liable for the acts of its employee. The City Attorney’s Office declined to provide comment.
Emanuel said his clients want to see changes so other women won’t be victimized and are safe and to know what changes have been made since. His clients want institutional accountability and to know why Winchester was hired and why he wasn’t properly supervised.
“There is still a lot we don’t know,” Emanuel said.
The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of California in San Mateo County on March 10. The City Council held a special meeting on May 22, with one of the topics being a conference with legal counsel about the case against the city involving Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.