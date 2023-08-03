The two accused of street racing in Redwood City reached speeds more than three times the limit before T-boning a Chevrolet Bolt, killing a San Carlos couple, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
“The report was received and it determined everything about the collision including the speed of the vehicles, which is well over three times the speed limit,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Kyle Harrison, 23, of Redwood City, and Cesar Morales, 18, but 17 at the time of the crash, are accused of racing a teen on El Camino Real in Redwood City for about a half mile before Morales’ car collided with Greg Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42 and their twin daughters at the El Camino Real and Finger Avenue intersection in Redwood City, Nov. 4. Both Ammen and Spiridon died at the scene and the two children survived.
Harrison’s role in the race has resulted in him being charged with two counts of second-degree murder and speed racing charges. He pleaded not guilty to charges against him during a Dec. 9 court appearance, the DA’s Office said.
The report, submitted by the California Highway Patrol, details how fast the vehicle was going and how much it braked before it crashed into the family’s Chevrolet Bolt, according to the DA’s Office.
Harrison returns to court Dec. 13 for a preliminary hearing. He remains in custody on no bail status, the DA’s Office said.
Morales could be tried as an adult after the DA’s Office submitted a consideration for transfer from juvenile to adult court. The teen appeared in court, Wednesday, July 26, where his transfer hearing was set for Oct. 9. If convicted, it could mean the difference between a one- to seven-year sentence in juvenile hall or a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
