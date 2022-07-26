California State Parks announced the temporary closure of campground facilities at Portola Redwoods State Park due to lower water flows in Peters Creek, the park’s primary water source effective Friday, Aug. 5.
The campground facilities will be closed for the remainder of the camping season (including reservation, group, and drop-in sites). Affected reservation holders will be contacted by the state’s reservation system – ReserveCalifornia – via email and provided with a refund.
Located in San Mateo County, the road leading to Portola Redwoods State Park’s 2,800 acres drops from a ridgetop into a deeply shaded redwood forest, offering a hushed getaway from the suburban bustle of nearby Silicon Valley and the South Bay. The park has a variety of features including 18 miles of trails; a 55-site family campground, four group campsites, and a trail camp for backpackers; a visitor center; and other day-use activities. Backpackers can stay at a trail camp 2.5 miles from the trailhead on their way to the memorable ancient grove at Peters Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.