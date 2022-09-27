A playground themed after a vintage train design is in the works for Alpine Park Playground in Burlingame, after the city came to an agreement with VHN Builders Inc. for $373,313 last week.
The project will include demolition, grading and drainage, paving, play equipment installation and site furnishings installation, according to a staff report.
It is set to break ground sometime in the next month, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
Due to the size, complexity and features offered, staff felt it was important to look at the playground design within the overall context of Alpine Park. The goal was to maximize the playground space, according to the report.
The project includes the labor and materials involved with the demolition of the existing play area and equipment. It will cost $736,872.
If weather permits, the park is expected to be completed in three to four months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.