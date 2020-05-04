Burlingame officials blessed plans for a sweeping residential project proposed only a short distance south of the Millbrae border and the city’s train station.
The Burlingame Planning Commission gave glowing reviews to the 298-unit proposal at 30 Ingold Road from Summerhill Apartment Communities, during a meeting Monday, April 27.
The discussion marked the first formal examination of the planned seven-story building — which if built would be one of the largest housing developments in Burlingame over recent years.
Commissioners participating in their first virtual meeting since the coronavirus outbreak shared positive opinions of the project proposed between Rollins Road and California Drive.
“This is very exciting for this part of the city and I think you’ve done a really wonderful job,” said Commissioner Audrey Tse.
Commissioner Will Loftis shared a similar perspective.
“This is really, really nicely done,” he said. No decision was made on the project which will return for further examination later.
Plans make way for 217 one-bedroom units and 81 two-bedroom units with 43 of the total units set aside for those earning 80% of the area median income. There will be 329 parking spaces, with 15 designated for guests and 14 to accommodate the 4,000 square feet of commercial space in the ground floor of the building.
There is also 22,000 square feet of park land planned into the more than 3-acre site, and the open space will be granted to the city once the project is completed.
Officials have said the park will be a valued amenity in the area which has been identified as home to a burgeoning neighborhood on the northern portion of Burlingame. Officials are optimistic the area is primed for development due to its proximity to the Millbrae joint Caltrain and BART station.
To that end, Loftis said he believed the project will catalyze further construction on and around Rollins Road.
“I would be disappointed and shocked if there wasn’t something else out there that doesn’t tie into this,” he said.
The project is not the only of its kind proposed by Summerhill, which is also building 290 units in a development more than 1 mile away at 1008 Carolan Ave., in a project including an apartment building and condominiums. And less than 1 mile away, the company is constructing 265 units at 1 Adrian Court, in a project abutting Highway 101. The other two projects are the largest residential developments recently proposed in Burlingame, prior to the newest plans being submitted.
For the Ingold Road project, some commissioners raised minor concerns regarding traffic access and proposed potential detailed amendments such as the placement of the fitness club reserved for residents.
But in all, officials shared their admiration for the project designs which will move onto environmental analysis before returning to the commission for further examination and an eventual decision.
“I think it is going to be a great addition to our community,” Commissioner John Schmid.
